'I am shocked' - Mboro says he was mending fences with Bushiri before the Malawi escape

Incredible Happenings church leader, pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, has denied claims that he was the last person to speak to Shepherd Bushiri before he fled the country.



This was after it emerged at the weekend that Bushiri and his wife Mary had fled to Malawi. They had been granted bail of R200,000 each by the Pretoria magistrate's court on November 4, after being arrested in October for their alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth R102m...