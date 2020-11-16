Probe launched after claims that first matric maths paper also ‘leaked’

Frustrated pupils face the discouraging prospect of rewriting the papers all over again

The department of basic education has confirmed that it “looked into allegations” that the maths paper 1, which was written on November 12, had also leaked.



The department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga was responding to a query from Sunday Times Daily that screenshots of paper 1 had appeared on social media...