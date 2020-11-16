Probe launched after claims that first matric maths paper also ‘leaked’
Frustrated pupils face the discouraging prospect of rewriting the papers all over again
16 November 2020 - 20:13
The department of basic education has confirmed that it “looked into allegations” that the maths paper 1, which was written on November 12, had also leaked.
The department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga was responding to a query from Sunday Times Daily that screenshots of paper 1 had appeared on social media...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.