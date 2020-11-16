News

Manipulation, money & sex: Pastor tells how he created a cult

Minister also known as General Khatha-Khatha testifies before CRL Rights Commission

16 November 2020 - 14:52

A former cult leader has given chilling details of how he went as far as Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to seek “supernatural powers” that he would later use to control his congregants, attract money and grow his following.

“Apostle” Makhado Ramabulana was giving evidence at the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights) Commission on Monday, where he related details of how he became part of a “secret society that used witchcraft”. ..

