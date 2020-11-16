Shepherd Bushiri: How he built a following, and drew a slew of lawsuits
16 November 2020 - 09:52
Shepherd Bushiri blew into SA by releasing a video purporting to show him walking on air (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdUg02-cCLo), then luring congregants to his Pretoria church with claims that he can cure ailments and illnesses, including HIV, and promises that he can make them rich.
His own wealth grew rapidly, with interests in property including hotels and mining operations through his Sandton-based investment company. ..
