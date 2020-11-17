A bloodied horn, red towel and slaughtered pigeons: Pastor gives gory details of how he ran a cult
17 November 2020 - 07:47
Controversial pastor Jay Israel has revealed gory details of how he used dead pigeons, red towels and a horn to gain power, wealth and popularity while running a cult at his church.
Israel, who was born in Zimbabwe, gave an account of how, when he joined a cult in Benin, he believed he was able to prophesy and make people do what he wanted them to do...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.