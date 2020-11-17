A bloodied horn, red towel and slaughtered pigeons: Pastor gives gory details of how he ran a cult

Controversial pastor Jay Israel has revealed gory details of how he used dead pigeons, red towels and a horn to gain power, wealth and popularity while running a cult at his church.



Israel, who was born in Zimbabwe, gave an account of how, when he joined a cult in Benin, he believed he was able to prophesy and make people do what he wanted them to do...