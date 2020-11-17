Bushiri: MPs demand footage of hours leading up to departure of Malawian president
17 November 2020 - 17:36
MPs want a detailed report from the country's security cluster ministers about how Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary skipped bail and fled to Malawi.
In addition, the home affairs portfolio committee wants CCTV footage of the departure of Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera's aircraft, including the three hours before its departure from SA...
