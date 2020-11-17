News

Former Transnet executive's assets of R18m declared forfeit to the state

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
17 November 2020 - 11:16

Properties belonging to former Transnet Capital Projects executive Herbert Msagala, including two farms and a plot in Steyn City in northern Johannesburg, have been forfeited to the state.

The order was made by the Special Tribunal on Tuesday...

