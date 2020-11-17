News

Sparks fly as ‘racial slurs’ dampen Diwali fireworks celebrations

Pretoria men face criminal charges, while a racehorse trainer has been suspended after allegations of racism

17 November 2020 - 19:27

A Pretoria woman has laid criminal charges against three men after they allegedly hurled racial insults at her family and attempted to stone their home over Diwali fireworks.

Part of the alleged incident was captured on video and has since gone viral...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ANC seeks urgent debate on 'plot to assassinate speaker' in Western Cape News
  2. Court bounces bouncer in breach of privacy case against journos, police News
  3. Sparks fly as ‘racial slurs’ dampen Diwali fireworks celebrations News
  4. Pesticides are a real headache for children in farming areas, study finds News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application

Related articles

  1. Legal eagles ready to swoop if racism flares up over Diwali fireworks News
  2. Firework-free Durban Book Fair gives Diwali the green light News
  3. ICU beds full as Covid surges in Indian capital, weekend festival a worry World
X