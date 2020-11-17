Where will the ‘unbundling’ of Regiments Capital’s murky dealings lead to?

Judge orders that implicated company can sell its Capitec shares so creditors can be paid

Regiments Capital, which has been mired in state capture allegations, has staved off liquidation for now, with its owners given the go ahead by the Johannesburg high court to sell off millions of rands of shares in Capitec bank.



On Wednesday judge Bashier Vally ordered that the company’s liquidators return to court in January to argue “why the winding up of Regiments Capital should not be set aside”...