Bushiri maintains his innocence and says he cannot have a fair trial in SA

Fugitive from justice Shepherd Bushiri said on Wednesday that he cannot have a fair trial in SA.



Bushiri and his wife Mary fled the country last week and landed in their home country of Malawi. They were expected to stand trial in Pretoria for allegations of fraud, theft, and money laundering to the value of R102m. They had been granted bail of R200,000 each earlier this month on condition that they remained in the country...