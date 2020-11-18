Covid-19, leaks and impostors: inside the 2020 matric examinations

Less than two weeks after the start of the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, for which a record 1,058,699 candidates are registered, the department of basic education conceded that there had been several hurdles, including paper leaks, Covid-19 infections and protest action.



New Covid-19 infections every day forced pupils into isolation or left them having to write at alternative venues. In one instance in the Eastern Cape last week, 93 pupils tested positive for Covid-19...