Provident fund clobbered for demanding pointless paternity test
The fund’s decision to withhold a woman’s payout was found to be ‘grossly inadequate and misleading’
18 November 2020 - 20:24
Despite being named as nominee of her life partner’s death benefit, a woman had to go as far as the office of the pension funds adjudicator for a payout for her child and herself when the Masakhane Provident Fund demanded a paternity test.
After a ruling by the deputy pension funds adjudicator, the woman, who was pregnant at the time of her life partner’s death, is now closer to receiving the funds...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.