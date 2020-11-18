Provident fund clobbered for demanding pointless paternity test

The fund’s decision to withhold a woman’s payout was found to be ‘grossly inadequate and misleading’

Despite being named as nominee of her life partner’s death benefit, a woman had to go as far as the office of the pension funds adjudicator for a payout for her child and herself when the Masakhane Provident Fund demanded a paternity test.



After a ruling by the deputy pension funds adjudicator, the woman, who was pregnant at the time of her life partner’s death, is now closer to receiving the funds...