SA is a cock-up for musicians, so I’m off to UK to earn a living wage: Tony Cox

Veteran musician says though SA is in his soul, he has had enough of ‘parasites and scum-suckers’

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
18 November 2020 - 20:24

Award-winning South African musician Tony Cox is emigrating to the UK “to earn a living wage”, after battling to make ends meet in the local market. His fans and friends helped him finance the move.

Cox told Sunday Times Daily emigration became necessary to secure financial security for his family. He is the latest musician to express frustration at the state of the industry here, which is under severe pressure due to the combined impact of economic recession and coronavirus...

