News

Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi

Malawian news channels report that police arrested Bushiri and his wife in the early hours of Wednesday morning

18 November 2020 - 09:25 By Graeme Hosken and Naledi Shange

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, have been arrested at their home in Malawi this morning.

Rainbow Television Malawi reported on Wednesday that Malawian police officers raided the fugitive’s home in Lilongwe and took the couple into custody...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Shepherd Bushiri arrest explained: How events unfolded in Malawi News
  2. Dudu Myeni asks to offer 'new evidence' in her delinquent director challenge News
  3. #TaxiStrike: Bus hijacked in Tshwane, commuters 'kicked and punched' News
  4. Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X