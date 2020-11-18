Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi
Malawian news channels report that police arrested Bushiri and his wife in the early hours of Wednesday morning
18 November 2020 - 09:25
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, have been arrested at their home in Malawi this morning.
Rainbow Television Malawi reported on Wednesday that Malawian police officers raided the fugitive’s home in Lilongwe and took the couple into custody...
