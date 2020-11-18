News

Shepherd Bushiri arrest explained: How events unfolded in Malawi

18 November 2020 - 10:47 By Nomahlubi Jordaan

The Malawi police service has confirmed the arrest of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary on Wednesday.

“The Malawi police service has arrested prophet Shepherd Huxley Bushiri and Mrs Mary Bushiri. This is in response to a warrant of arrest issued by Interpol Pretoria on November 16,” said senior superintendent James Kadadzera...

