Should they stay or should they go? Bushiris’ fate in the hands of the Malawi courts

SA authorities to seek extradition for couple who have breached their bail conditions by leaving the country

It is now up to the courts in Malawi to decide on how they will deal with the extradition request for fugitives from justice, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.



The couple, who in the past week fled SA, where they are facing charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering to the value of R102m, handed themselves to the Malawian police in Lilongwe on Wednesday morning...