News

Surprise, surprise! A public hospital with great service

Kudos for Clairwood Hospital as Covid-19 patient praises staff and nurses

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
18 November 2020 - 06:00

When a second-year law student was diagnosed with Covid-19 a week ago, his biggest fear was facing the poor service, rude nurses and ill-treatment that many South Africans complain about when admitted to public hospitals.

However, Mlungisi Masikane was pleasantly surprised when he was admitted to Clairwood Hospital in Durban...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Surprise, surprise! A public hospital with great service News
  2. ANC seeks urgent debate on 'plot to assassinate speaker' in Western Cape News
  3. Court bounces bouncer in breach of privacy case against journos, police News
  4. Sparks fly as ‘racial slurs’ dampen Diwali fireworks celebrations News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application

Related articles

  1. As noxious air puts kids in hospital, council disputes alarming pollution data News
  2. KZN health department closes most of its Covid-19 field hospitals South Africa
  3. COVID-19 WRAP | SA out of the top 10 list of most Covid-19 cases in the world South Africa
  4. Almost R2bn spent to fight Covid-19 in KZN: premier Politics
X