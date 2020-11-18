Surprise, surprise! A public hospital with great service

Kudos for Clairwood Hospital as Covid-19 patient praises staff and nurses

When a second-year law student was diagnosed with Covid-19 a week ago, his biggest fear was facing the poor service, rude nurses and ill-treatment that many South Africans complain about when admitted to public hospitals.



However, Mlungisi Masikane was pleasantly surprised when he was admitted to Clairwood Hospital in Durban...