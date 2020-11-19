News

Bushiris' Centurion home forfeited to SA government after court no-show

Couple now seeking bail in Malawi

19 November 2020 - 11:02

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary forfeited their R5.5m property at Midstream Estate in Centurion to the State on Thursday.

This after they failed to present themselves at the Pretoria magistrate's court as instructed...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bushiris' Centurion home forfeited to SA government after court no-show News
  2. SA musician no longer singing the blues after fans help him emigrate News
  3. Provident fund clobbered for demanding pointless paternity test News
  4. Should they stay or should they go? Bushiris’ fate in the hands of the Malawi ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

' 'Small boy' Mbalula must pay us'- Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X