Have a super time, but keep it to max 10 pax
Scientists have found that gatherings which exceed this number are superspreaders in the making
19 November 2020 - 19:50
How about gathering in groups of fewer than 10 people over the festive season?
This is the advice of top international researchers after a study at the US’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) suggested superspreading events have a much larger impact than was previously thought...
