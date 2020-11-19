News

Have a super time, but keep it to max 10 pax

Scientists have found that gatherings which exceed this number are superspreaders in the making

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
19 November 2020 - 19:50

How about gathering in groups of fewer than 10 people over the festive season?

This is the advice of top international researchers after a study at the US’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) suggested superspreading events have a much larger impact than was previously thought...

