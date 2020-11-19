News

No matter how bum their deal, pupils pile in to write matric

A number of matrics have fallen ill, but they have shown true grit, with some even writing in hospital

Prega Govender Journalist
19 November 2020 - 19:49

Not even a severe bout of haemorrhoids could stop Sibusiso Tshabalala from writing his matric maths literacy paper 1 on November 12.

Displaying true grit and determination, the grade 12 pupil from Mabuya Secondary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, sat sideways on a blanket on a classroom floor and used a chair as his desk to write the paper...

