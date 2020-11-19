Profiteering mask firm’s fine scrapped as judge chides over-zealous watchdog
Context is everything as judge overturns penalty against company, even though it was guilty of price-hiking
19 November 2020 - 19:51
The first company punished for price-gouging under Covid-19 disaster regulations has failed to overturn its conviction, but its fine has been scrapped.
The competition appeal court said it was regrettable that complex new provisions had been tested for the first time “in a case brought with unseemly haste at the expense of precision”...
