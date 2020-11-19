News

Profiteering mask firm’s fine scrapped as judge chides over-zealous watchdog

Context is everything as judge overturns penalty against company, even though it was guilty of price-hiking

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
19 November 2020 - 19:51

The first company punished for price-gouging under Covid-19 disaster regulations has failed to overturn its conviction, but its fine has been scrapped.

The competition appeal court said it was regrettable that complex new provisions had been tested for the first time “in a case brought with unseemly haste at the expense of precision”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Profiteering mask firm’s fine scrapped as judge chides over-zealous watchdog News
  2. Have a super time, but keep it to max 10 pax News
  3. More than 80% of Africans ready to accept Covid-19 vaccine as infections rise News
  4. No matter how bum their deal, pupils pile in to write matric News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application
Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application

Related articles

  1. Covid-19: where do soiled face masks and medical waste go in SA? News
  2. I’m the scapegoat, says former Gauteng health CFO over PPE scandal News
  3. Pay R1.5m or go to jail, judge tells doctor who slashed payments to ex News
  4. Provident fund clobbered for demanding pointless paternity test News
X