Covid-19 infections in Mangaung have been 'contained'
Free State records 46 new cases in the past 24 hours
20 November 2020 - 13:43
The Free State's fight against Covid-19 is hampered by many factors, including the lack of adherence to health and safety protocols at mass gatherings.
This was evident last week during the appearance of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2020-11-13-ace-magashule-bailed-on-r200000-court-hears-he-earns-r133000-salary-from-anc/) at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, where hundreds of people who had travelled from different parts of the country gathered in support. Most of those who gathered at the court did not adhere to the safety regulations. ..
