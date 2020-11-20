Race determines who gets funding in nonprofit sector, says report

When black people move into positions of power, the power moves away, says a contributor to the report

When black people move into positions of power, the power moves away from the position as well: this is an argument made by the newly released Social Justice Sector Review Report.



The RAITH Foundation report, titled: Critical reflections on the social justice sector in the Post-Apartheid era, asserts that fault lines of privilege and power continue to affect funding and divide the civil society sector. ..