Race determines who gets funding in nonprofit sector, says report
When black people move into positions of power, the power moves away, says a contributor to the report
20 November 2020 - 18:18
When black people move into positions of power, the power moves away from the position as well: this is an argument made by the newly released Social Justice Sector Review Report.
The RAITH Foundation report, titled: Critical reflections on the social justice sector in the Post-Apartheid era, asserts that fault lines of privilege and power continue to affect funding and divide the civil society sector. ..
