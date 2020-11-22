News

Anger as KwaSizabantu’s internal probe clears itself of rape and other charges

The organisation’s investigation has cleared it of most allegations, raising the ire of former members

22 November 2020 - 17:54

The embattled KwaSizabantu Mission has released a glowing report absolving itself of damning allegations, including rape, made by former members.

Members of the 50-year-old KwaZulu-Natal establishment have been accused of fraud, rape, assault and money laundering. The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) is probing the church in hearings that began last month...

