Covid and crime are forcing Saffers to flee into luxurious laagers

There’s been a strong upswing in demand for residential estates with a full range of amenities

22 November 2020 - 17:56

The need for social distancing, future infection fears, crime and traffic congestion are pushing more South Africans towards swanky residential estate living.

Property experts have in the last six months seen more people showing a “real need” to be outside, alone or with their families without having to worry about their safety — which estates that come complete with business hubs, schools as well as medical and sporting facilities offer...

