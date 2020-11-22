News

EDITORIAL | Put the brakes on trucking anarchy or our economy is doomed

If government thinks task teams and rhetoric will end this war, it’s hurtling down the wrong road

22 November 2020 - 17:54

It’s almost a year since 37-year-old Ronias Tavengwa, a Zimbabwean who had petrol bombs thrown at his chest during protests against foreign truck drivers, succumbed to his devastating injuries.

The ruthless arson attack on Tavengwa took place in April 2019 and saw him sustain third-degree burns to the upper half of his body, while his employer’s truck burnt to ashes during the incident in Isipingo, south of Durban...

