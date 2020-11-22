Qu + Kim = SA’s best young mathematicians
The winners of the Old Mutual South African Mathematics Olympiad say practice makes perfect
22 November 2020 - 17:53
While tens of thousands of pupils suffer from mathematics anxiety, solving maths problems is a walk in the park for Andi Qu.
The 18-year-old pupil at St John’s College in Johannesburg was named SA’s Best Young Mathematician in the senior division of the Old Mutual South African Mathematics Olympiad on Saturday...
