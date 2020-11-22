Qu + Kim = SA’s best young mathematicians

The winners of the Old Mutual South African Mathematics Olympiad say practice makes perfect

While tens of thousands of pupils suffer from mathematics anxiety, solving maths problems is a walk in the park for Andi Qu.



The 18-year-old pupil at St John’s College in Johannesburg was named SA’s Best Young Mathematician in the senior division of the Old Mutual South African Mathematics Olympiad on Saturday...