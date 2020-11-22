News

Sounds about right: great whites aren’t scared of man-made noises

Research shows Australian reef sharks are more affected by underwater low frequency sounds than our whites

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
22 November 2020 - 17:56

Sharks have a fearsome reputation but most are skittish and swim away from strange noises, an underwater sound study has found.

However, the great white was not as skittish as other species, according to the study presented last week at a bioacoustics conference hosted by SA researchers...

