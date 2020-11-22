News

When you add it all up, rewriting maths paper 2 should be a ‘last resort’

Experts have warned against forcing all pupils to rewrite the leaked paper, saying it will cause them severe stress

Prega Govender Journalist
22 November 2020 - 17:53

The department of basic education has told teacher unions that a decision on whether all pupils or only those in a circuit, district or province will rewrite maths paper 2 will be based on the recommendation of the investigative team.

The department revealed last week that “pockets of pupils” were found to have had access to the maths paper 2 before it was written by more than 391,000 pupils on November 16. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sounds about right: great whites aren’t scared of man-made noises News
  2. Covid and crime are forcing Saffers to flee into luxurious laagers News
  3. EDITORIAL | Put the brakes on trucking anarchy or our economy is doomed News
  4. Anger as KwaSizabantu’s internal probe clears itself of rape and other charges News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Let’s hope this latest exam paper leak doesn’t open the floodgates Opinion & Analysis
  2. Harsh action for pupils who accessed leaked maths exam paper in 8 provinces News
  3. Department to probe 'despicable' leak of matric maths exam paper South Africa
X