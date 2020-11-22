When you add it all up, rewriting maths paper 2 should be a ‘last resort’
Experts have warned against forcing all pupils to rewrite the leaked paper, saying it will cause them severe stress
22 November 2020 - 17:53
The department of basic education has told teacher unions that a decision on whether all pupils or only those in a circuit, district or province will rewrite maths paper 2 will be based on the recommendation of the investigative team.
The department revealed last week that “pockets of pupils” were found to have had access to the maths paper 2 before it was written by more than 391,000 pupils on November 16. ..
