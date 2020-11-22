When you add it all up, rewriting maths paper 2 should be a ‘last resort’

Experts have warned against forcing all pupils to rewrite the leaked paper, saying it will cause them severe stress

The department of basic education has told teacher unions that a decision on whether all pupils or only those in a circuit, district or province will rewrite maths paper 2 will be based on the recommendation of the investigative team.



The department revealed last week that “pockets of pupils” were found to have had access to the maths paper 2 before it was written by more than 391,000 pupils on November 16. ..