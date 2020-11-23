News

Covid-19 is typically mild in kids, says US study, with local figures backing it up

‘But those with chronic conditions and minority ethnicity are more likely to be at risk of developing severe disease’

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
23 November 2020 - 20:27

Covid-19 is typically mild in children, with only 7% — out of 4% of those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the US — developing more severe disease, a major study published on Monday has found.

Paediatric infectious disease specialist Dr James Nuttall, from Red Cross Children’s Hospital in Cape Town, said: “On the face of it, that is exactly the experience in the majority of our cases: the children have clinically mild illness...

