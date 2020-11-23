Financial and relationship strains put a stop on post-lockdown baby boom

At the beginning of the lockdown, many speculated on social media about a Covid-19 baby boom, with some even suggesting names for the new generation, including “coronials” and “quaranteens”.



However, fertility experts around the country have predicted the exact opposite as the pandemic has left many people financially unstable and some relationships on the rocks, forcing many women to put their baby plans on ice...