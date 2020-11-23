Guilty verdict for Daveyton nanny who inexplicably strangled toddler in her care
23 November 2020 - 15:07
The high court sitting in Benoni on Monday handed down a guilty verdict to a Daveyton nanny for killing a toddler in her care.
Delivering judgment in a packed courtroom, judge Herman Broodwyk said he found Mannana Tsabane’s evidence and version of how she was attacked by three men, including a neighbour, who poisoned her and fled with Langelihle Mnguni before killing him, was “laughable and improbable”...
