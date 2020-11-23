Seven shot at Cape Town taxi rank but traffic cop catches fleeing gunman

Two bullet holes in the left door window of a minibus taxi and a trail of shell casings showed how at least one gunman opened fire at a busy taxi rank, leaving seven people injured in the Cape Town CBD on Monday.



Bullets flew just before noon, sending commuters scrambling for cover at the station deck rank in the city. Six men and a woman in a wheelchair where injured and taken to hospital after the shooting spree, which initial reports indicated could be related to taxi violence...