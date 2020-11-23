News

Time’s up, pal, you’re going back to SA for your violent sex crimes

Soccer player who raped two women and indecently assaulted another in Australia will be deported to SA in 2021

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
23 November 2020 - 20:28

A violent rapist, described as a danger to all women, is waiting at a Western Australian immigration centre to be deported to SA.  

South African-born Robin Dyers has been at the facility for six months as Covid-19 restrictions prevent him from being deported back to this country...

