Time’s up, pal, you’re going back to SA for your violent sex crimes

Soccer player who raped two women and indecently assaulted another in Australia will be deported to SA in 2021

A violent rapist, described as a danger to all women, is waiting at a Western Australian immigration centre to be deported to SA.



South African-born Robin Dyers has been at the facility for six months as Covid-19 restrictions prevent him from being deported back to this country...