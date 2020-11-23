We want what’s owed to us, Makhura, so we’ll see you in court
More than 100 families of Life Esidimeni patients have not been paid in full, in accordance with an arbitration award
23 November 2020 - 20:27
Lawyers representing more than 100 families affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy are planning to file a court application this week to force the Gauteng government to pay more than R70m in outstanding compensation.
Ulrich Roux and Associates represents 113 families of patients who have not yet received full payment, in accordance with an arbitration award handed down by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke in March 2018...
