‘Any truck is fair game’: Fears mount as rampant attacks leave one driver dead
Industry leaders say government has ‘no political will’ to solve the problem, with 30 trucks attacked last week alone
24 November 2020 - 13:07
Tensions in the trucking industry have reached boiling point after a 45-year-old truck driver was shot and killed on Monday night.
On Tuesday, Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said they were investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property following an incident in Leondale, Alberton, where a man was shot and killed, another injured and a truck set alight...
