Attorney was warned not to speak to witnesses in 'blue light' tender case

The attorney for businessman Vimpie Manthata was warned by an Investigating Directorate investigator not to talk to state witnesses in the R191m police “blue lights” tender case.



This emerged at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday as the state opposed an application by Manthata's co-accused, former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, to have the case struck off the roll...