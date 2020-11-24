News

‘Drivers live in fear every day’: highway from hell as trucks run N3 gauntlet

Trucking company owners dispute that military-style attacks are because they employ foreigners

24 November 2020 - 13:21 By Iavan Pijoos and Graeme Hosken

The N3, one of SA’s busiest trucking routes, has become the most fearful route for truck drivers.

Etuan van der Westhuizen, Hestony Trucking MD, said the N3 is Gauteng’s “bloodline” but his drivers have become hesitant to drive the route after the continuous attacks on trucks...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Stop the violence, pleads truck driver News
  2. ‘Drivers live in fear every day’: highway from hell as trucks run N3 gauntlet News
  3. ‘Any truck is fair game’: Fears mount as rampant attacks leave one driver dead News
  4. Fear and dismay as yet another matric paper is leaked shortly before exam News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene

Related articles

  1. Five trucks set alight in Free State South Africa
  2. 'Anarchy' as 30 trucks attacked in one week across SA News
  3. EDITORIAL | Put the brakes on trucking anarchy or our economy is doomed News
  4. WATCH | Hundreds of truck drivers protest in Durban over hiring of foreign ... South Africa
X