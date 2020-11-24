‘Drivers live in fear every day’: highway from hell as trucks run N3 gauntlet

Trucking company owners dispute that military-style attacks are because they employ foreigners

The N3, one of SA’s busiest trucking routes, has become the most fearful route for truck drivers.



Etuan van der Westhuizen, Hestony Trucking MD, said the N3 is Gauteng’s “bloodline” but his drivers have become hesitant to drive the route after the continuous attacks on trucks...