EFF, PAC face hate speech probe over Brackenfell High outbursts

Human rights commission says there is prima facie evidence to suggest PAC endorsed ‘one settler, one bullet’ slogan

24 November 2020 - 20:19

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has announced it is taking the PAC to court for chanting “one settler, one bullet” and the use of a poster with the display of the phrase during protests outside Brackenfell High School last week.

Commissioner André Gaum on Tuesday said the incident was one of three alleged instances of hate speech reported to the commission...

