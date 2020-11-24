Lockdown booze ban saved 21 lives a day

Shocking stats reveal how badly SA is impacted by alcohol abuse, with young men bearing the brunt

A report on unnatural deaths in SA during the second alcohol ban shows the devastating effect that booze has on the country.



Researcher Kai Barron of the Berlin School of Economics, says the data showed “the five-week sales ban reduced the number of unnatural deaths in SA by 21 per day, which is substantial”...