Power to the people: micro-grids to boost women in informal trade

A Cape innovator has won an award to pilot a project to bring electricity to a poverty-stricken area

Jiska de Groot says her award “came out of left field”, but the researcher at the University of Cape Town is ready to roll up her sleeves and put the R10m awarded to her project to practical use.



The project, on which UCT is collaborating with the University of Exeter, was recently awarded the Chair’s Prize in the 2020 Newton Fund awards...