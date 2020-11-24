News

Power to the people: micro-grids to boost women in informal trade

A Cape innovator has won an award to pilot a project to bring electricity to a poverty-stricken area

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
24 November 2020 - 20:21

Jiska de Groot says her award “came out of left field”, but the researcher at the University of Cape Town is ready to roll up her sleeves and put the R10m awarded to her project to practical use.

The project, on which UCT is collaborating with the University of Exeter, was recently awarded the Chair’s Prize in the 2020 Newton Fund awards...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Through sheer heart and determination, Cape entrepreneur reaps what she sews News
  2. Power to the people: micro-grids to boost women in informal trade News
  3. SA man who couldn’t accept his stepson’s illness jailed for murder in the UK News
  4. EFF, PAC face hate speech probe over Brackenfell High outbursts News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Police clash with Khayelitsha protesters outside Cape Town Civic Centre South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'We want water!': Khayelitsha protesters demand 'simple things' as ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | 'Playing soccer every day keeps us away from township gangs' Opinion & Analysis
X