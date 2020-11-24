SA man who couldn’t accept his stepson’s illness jailed for murder in the UK

A British police investigator said the youngster suffered a ‘miserable existence’ at the hands of his stepfather

A Johannesburg man who turned his mentally challenged stepson’s life into a “miserable existence” for years before killing him in the UK has been imprisoned.



After a six-day trial, the Sheffield Crown Court sentenced 61-year-old Jabulane Abraham Ngcobo to five years imprisonment after he was found guilty of murdering 33-year-old Kabelo Sam Mokoena in Hull in August 2017...