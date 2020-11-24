Stop the violence, pleads truck driver

A code 14 truck driver for a company in Gauteng has pleaded with the government and protesters marching against foreigners in the industry to end the violence, saying the job is tough at the best of times without fear entering the equation.



“As a driver, I don’t feel safe. Our lives are in danger every day when we travel. I heard of yesterday’s event where a truck was attacked (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2020-11-24-any-truck-is-fair-game-fears-mount-as-rampant-attacks-leave-one-driver-dead/), some of my colleagues were stuck in traffic on the N3 due to the incident. The road was blocked as another truck was petrol-bombed,” said Nditsheni Livhebe...