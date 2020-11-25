News

Experts divided as pupils to get 5% extra marks to stop them failing

The 2020-only policy for grades 4 and 9 has boffins worried about class sizes, under-preparedness and heterogeneity

Prega Govender Journalist
25 November 2020 - 20:26

The department of basic education has asked schools to award extra marks to pupils who fail some subjects in grades 4 to 9 in a bid to prevent a high number of them from repeating the same grade next year.

Teachers have been authorised to give pupils, at the end of this year, up to 5% more in a maximum of three subjects they failed if it will help them to meet the pass requirements. ..

