From farming to physics: Queenstown PhD student joins nuclear scientists to showcase groundbreaking research

Cebo Ngwetsheni, who hails from Queenstown, Eastern Cape, always wanted to be a scientist or an engineer — something that would allow him to do research and work with cutting-edge technology.



He is one of the innovators who will present their scientific research breakthroughs at the Tastes of Nuclear conference to be held virtually next week...