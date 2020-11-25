From farming to physics: Queenstown PhD student joins nuclear scientists to showcase groundbreaking research
25 November 2020 - 08:45
Cebo Ngwetsheni, who hails from Queenstown, Eastern Cape, always wanted to be a scientist or an engineer — something that would allow him to do research and work with cutting-edge technology.
He is one of the innovators who will present their scientific research breakthroughs at the Tastes of Nuclear conference to be held virtually next week...
