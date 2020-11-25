News

From Marie Stopes to Marie nope - abortion clinics drop eugenics link

25 November 2020 - 08:57

Uneasy about Marie Stopes' views on selective human breeding, the reproductive and sexual health services organisation is changing its name.

Marie Stopes International will change its name in the next few weeks, and that means the SA branch will also have a new name: MSI Reproductive Choices...

