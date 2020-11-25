Global horror at Moz insurgents’ brutality at last forces SADC to act
Strategy meeting on Friday after 50 beheadings draw worldwide pressure on southern Africa to intervene
25 November 2020 - 20:25
A special meeting between SADC defence leaders to discuss the worsening security situation in northern Mozambique, where a deadly war is being waged against insurgents, is to be held on Friday.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the regional body announced that an extraordinary meeting between the leaders of the organisation’s Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation Organ was to be held...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.