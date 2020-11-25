Global horror at Moz insurgents’ brutality at last forces SADC to act

Strategy meeting on Friday after 50 beheadings draw worldwide pressure on southern Africa to intervene

A special meeting between SADC defence leaders to discuss the worsening security situation in northern Mozambique, where a deadly war is being waged against insurgents, is to be held on Friday.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, the regional body announced that an extraordinary meeting between the leaders of the organisation’s Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation Organ was to be held...