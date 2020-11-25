News

Global horror at Moz insurgents’ brutality at last forces SADC to act

Strategy meeting on Friday after 50 beheadings draw worldwide pressure on southern Africa to intervene

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
25 November 2020 - 20:25

A special meeting between SADC defence leaders to discuss the worsening security situation in northern Mozambique, where a deadly war is being waged against insurgents, is to be held on Friday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the regional body announced that an extraordinary meeting between the leaders of the organisation’s Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation Organ was to be held...

