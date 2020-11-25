News

How police's investigative psychology unit cracked the identity of headless corpse in Mabopane

25 November 2020 - 11:37

As the police this week began trying to find out the identity of a headless man who was discovered floating in the Rietfontein Trust dam in the Free State on Monday, the answer may lie in the country’s investigative psychology unit.

Earlier this month, TimesLIVE spoke to Capt Favourite Selepe, (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2020-11-12-how-fallen-leaves-led-investigators-into-bedroom-of-killer-caretaker/) who shared some of the unit's successes. During these discussions, Selepe explained how they had solved a similar case before, which also led to the arrest of the killer...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How police's investigative psychology unit cracked the identity of headless ... News
  2. kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly ... News
  3. From Marie Stopes to Marie nope - abortion clinics drop eugenics link News
  4. From farming to physics: Queenstown PhD student joins nuclear scientists to ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X