How police's investigative psychology unit cracked the identity of headless corpse in Mabopane
25 November 2020 - 11:37
As the police this week began trying to find out the identity of a headless man who was discovered floating in the Rietfontein Trust dam in the Free State on Monday, the answer may lie in the country’s investigative psychology unit.
Earlier this month, TimesLIVE spoke to Capt Favourite Selepe, (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2020-11-12-how-fallen-leaves-led-investigators-into-bedroom-of-killer-caretaker/) who shared some of the unit's successes. During these discussions, Selepe explained how they had solved a similar case before, which also led to the arrest of the killer...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.