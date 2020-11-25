How police's investigative psychology unit cracked the identity of headless corpse in Mabopane

As the police this week began trying to find out the identity of a headless man who was discovered floating in the Rietfontein Trust dam in the Free State on Monday, the answer may lie in the country’s investigative psychology unit.



Earlier this month, TimesLIVE spoke to Capt Favourite Selepe, (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2020-11-12-how-fallen-leaves-led-investigators-into-bedroom-of-killer-caretaker/) who shared some of the unit's successes. During these discussions, Selepe explained how they had solved a similar case before, which also led to the arrest of the killer...