News

kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly under-served by domestic airlines

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
25 November 2020 - 10:25

kulula and British Airways customers who were told they could use what they spent on flights which were cancelled due to Covid-19 are crying foul after discovering festive season bookings are excluded.

“Their reason is that availability in December is limited, but it’s not true as there is plenty of availability showing on their website for my dates, December 26 and January 11,” said Emma Millar of Cape Town...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How police's investigative psychology unit cracked the identity of headless ... News
  2. kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly ... News
  3. From Marie Stopes to Marie nope - abortion clinics drop eugenics link News
  4. From farming to physics: Queenstown PhD student joins nuclear scientists to ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X