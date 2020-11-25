kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly under-served by domestic airlines

kulula and British Airways customers who were told they could use what they spent on flights which were cancelled due to Covid-19 are crying foul after discovering festive season bookings are excluded.



“Their reason is that availability in December is limited, but it’s not true as there is plenty of availability showing on their website for my dates, December 26 and January 11,” said Emma Millar of Cape Town...