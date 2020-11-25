Milo’s big adventure – followed by rescue – has the whole town yapping

New neighbours help family locate their dog, who is undergoing a ‘midlife crisis’, on a vertiginous clifftop

In the end, it was the baboons that got under Milo’s skin. The seven-year-old beagle had just moved from Dubai to Betty’s Bay in the Western Cape a month ago when he made his escape.



Owner Tracy Pieterse said he may have made his getaway when her husband Cilliers went to town. ..